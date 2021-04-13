Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. Hope everyone had a great Easter. The weekend was beautiful. Even got some yard work done. The key word “some.” A lot more to go.
We will be having a Garage Sale next month. Not sure on the date yet so stay tuned.
We will be taking in donations now. Just give me a call before you come to the center so I can be here for you. Please no large furniture. So, if you need to clean out your closet and want some place to take it – we would appreciate the donations. Everyone has been so helpful in the past with donations. This helps keep things going around here. We enjoy it and we hope that you do to. Thanks for thinking of us.
Thank you to everyone who sent a Birthday card to Mom. She had a great day and enjoys looking at the cards.
Pick up time for carry outs is between and 11a.m. and noon on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. Any questions, call 402-374-2570. Take care of yourselves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
HA HA
At The Doctor’s Office
A gorgeous young redhead goes into the doctor’s office and said that her body hurt wherever she touched it. “Impossible!” says the Doctor. “Show me.” The redhead took her finger, pushed on her left shoulder and screamed. Then she pushed her elbow and screamed even more. She pushed her knee and screamed, likewise she pushed her ankle and screamed. Everywhere she pushed made her scream. The Doctor said, “You’re not really a redhead are you?” “Well, No” she said, “I’m actually a Blonde.” “I thought so,” the doctor said, “Your finger is broken.”
Memorials
A memorial was given in memory of Eadie Gibbs and Eugene TeSelle from Ardith Daehling.
La Donna Bucy and Helen Fleischman was remembered with a memorial given by Kenny and Kaye Kleen.
Eddie Gibbs was remembered with a memorial given by Misti and Danny Johnson.
Thank You for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful Memorials