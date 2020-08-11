It’s been a busy week around here. We received another load of food boxes from Northeast Neb. Comm. Action Partnership in Pender. They are so thoughtful to call and ask if we can use them. I’m trying to get the boxes to different people so we can help everyone who needs them. If any of our seniors need some help to get through these times please call 402-374-2570. If we continue to receive these boxes I will get it to you.
Thank You to Gene and Linda Hansen for going to Pender to pick them up for us. Helps me out a bunch.
We are busy freezing corn today. Lonnie and Linda Elliott have once again supplied us with sweet corn for the Chatt Center. It is always so good in the winter time. Thank you to them, Denny and Jan Kjeldgaard and John Helzer for shucking the corn. Big help to us. Of course Jo and Kim stayed with me to get it all cooked and froze. Can’t beat these ladies, I don’t care what anybody says. Thanks again!
We will be having a board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 13th at 8:30 a.m.
I do have a request for those of you that are receiving home delivered meals. The black plastic containers need to be returned to the center to be reused. We are down to next to nothing here at the center so if you have these please send them back to us with one of the delivery people. These help to keep our cost down so we do not have to use the foam containers all of the time. Anyone who has these containers please remember to return them. Thank You.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week but it is only lunches. No evening meals until we open back up. We have been asking everyone to place a chair of tray by your door (inside or out, which ever will work best for you) so that the Volunteers are able to place your meal on it and not come into your home.
We are also able to do carry out orders. If you would call us by 9:00 a.m. or (even the day before would be great) we will know how much food to prepare so that everyone will get a meal. We really need you to call us before showing up or you may not get a meal. Our carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for under 60 years of age are $7.50. If everyone will please pass the word since there are some people that do not receive the paper. We want to do everything that we can to make sure that you are getting a good meal thru all of this. Please take advantage of getting a good hot meal for yourself.
Pick up time for carry outs are between and 11 and 11:30 a.m., on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. Wednesday is always a busy day so be prepared to sit in line for a little bit. I try to get the meals out as fast as I can. I thank you for your patience, I don’t move as fast as I used to! We will be serving until everyone gets their meal. If you cannot make it by that time let me know and we will hold your meal for you for a later pickup. When you pull into the parking lot please pull up far enough so the other cars are not sitting out on the road. If you see that it is full please come in down by the mail box and drive around the building to get in line. We do not want anyone to get hit out on the corner. Way to much truck traffic out there.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can. 402-374-2570 if I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.