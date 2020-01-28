It is so nice to see some coming in to play pool again. Anytime the center is open you are all welcome to come in and use the tables. We have wonderful pool tables that were donated to us. It is a shame for them to set idle. I also see that there are more people coming in and using our exercise room. The good ole holidays do it to you every year!
This is why we are here for you to come in and take advantage of our activities and amenities. The more of you who come in, the more you help to support the Chatt Center. Want to get together with friends for a card game? Come on in, we have plenty of room.
The weather is sure keeping a lot of people in lately. Just stay safe and warm.
Just a reminder about our closing policy. There will be a message on the answering machine if we will be closed due to the weather. I will call the West Point radio station for it to be announced, place it on our Facebook page and also put it up on our billboard sign. Last week I could not get the message to work on our phone and I apologize for that. I do believe that it’s fixed. Fingers crossed. Just remember if in doubt please call ahead.
When your sitting at home with nothing to do, stop down and see us. Get some friends come and play pool, cards or just put puzzles together. We can keep you busy!!
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Bonnie Fleischman 162, Pete Robertson 138, Morris Fleischman 127.
Monday: Ione Lipps 147, Gene Hansen 158, Larry Wascher 151, Eadie Gibbs 129.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi;11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Jan. 29: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers;11:20-1 p.m., walk-in lunch; 12:30 p.m., pinochle.
Thursday, Jan. 30: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 4-5 p.m., Thirsty Thursday; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Jan. 31: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, Feb. 3: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 5:15 p.m., birthday party supper; 6 p.m., entertainment by Gary Weldon; 7 p.m., pitch.