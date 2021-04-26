Chatt Center Weekly

Debbie Dunn
Director
Hi everyone. Nothing like living in a place where you can mow one day and get a sunburn and the next you are throwing snow balls. Gotta love it!
It’s time to get signed up for Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coupons. You must be 60 years of age or older. Also your income can be no more than $23,828/year for a one-person household, or $32,227/year for a two-person household. These are regulations from the state that we have to follow. Anyone that is interested and eligible to receive these coupons please call me at 402-374-2570.
We are looking towards opening our doors again. The Board will be talking about it at the meeting on the May 13. There will be some restrictions. Lots to talk about. When we figure it out you will know. Until then stay safe and healthy. We miss all of you and it will be good to see you again.
We will be having a Garage Sale during the Citywide Sale on Friday-Saturday, June 4-5, no Sunday. We are taking donations now. Call before you come to the center and I will be here for you. Please, no Large furniture. We will also have ice cream sundaes and cones on Friday, and frozen cups of ice cream on Saturday. Hope to see you here.
HA HA
Why I Love Retirement
Q: What do you do all week?
A: Monday – Friday: Nothing. Saturday & Sunday: I rest.
Q: What is the common term for someone who continues to work and refuses to retire?
A: NUTS!!
Q: Why does a retiree often say he doesn’t miss work, but misses the people he used to work with?
A: He is too polite to tell the whole truth
Memorials
A memorial was given in memory of Eadie Gibbs from Alvin and Hazel Salestrom and Joe and Shirley Schock.
Helen Fleischman was remembered with a memorial given by Alvin and Hazel Salestrom, Lyle and Judith Snow, Joe and Shirley Schock and Morris and Bonnie Fleischman.
Thank You for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful Memorials.
Chatt Center Menu
Until further notice our dine in facility is closed. All meals are either delivered or carry out. Please call and order meals by 9 a.m. Please contact the center for any questions or suggestions that you may have. 402-374-2570.
Milk is served with every meal, except Wednesdays when we will substitute ice cream.
Tuesday, April 27: Lunch—Ham, broccoli and rice casserole, ham, broccoli and rice soup, apricots, dinner roll, milk.
Wednesday, April 28: Lunch—Broasted chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, pears, dinner roll, ice cream, milk.
Thursday, April 29: Lunch—Reuben, sauerkraut, rye bread, sweet potato fries, applesauce, milk.
Friday, April 30: Lunch—Cod, seven layer salad (peas, lettuce, egg, cheese, blue cheese), mixed fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Monday, May 3: Lunch—Broasted chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, harvard beets, pears, dinner roll, ice cream, milk.
Meals on Wheels
April 26-30: Baptist Church
May 3-7: Lutheran Church