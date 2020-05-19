I hope everyone is doing okay. I know you are all bored to tears but we have to keep doing this to stay safe from this virus. For now, that is all we can do. It is good to see everyone when you drive through for your meals. All of you seem to be in good spirits so keep it up. A big thank you to everyone for picking up meals. You do not know how much you are helping us out here. You guys are wonderful. It doesn’t hurt to have a good cook! Jo and Kim are doing a great job with keeping up in the kitchen, and Marv keeps the chicken cooking for us. Everyone still loves the broasted chicken. We get a pretty good line up of cars so I thank you for your patience. And no, I will not be putting on roller skates anytime soon! That would not be a pretty site... a good laugh, but not pretty.
If anyone would like to get out and do some walking, you are more than welcome to come down and walk around the building. It is about a tenth of a mile to walk around once. Have fun, just be careful.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels 5 days a week, lunch only. No evening meals until we open back up. We have been asking everyone to place a chair or tray by your door (inside or out, which ever will work best for you) so that the volunteers are able to place your meal on it and not come into your home. This is for your safety as well as the volunteers. We just want to keep everyone as healthy as we can. We are also able to do carry out orders. If you call us by 9 a.m. or the day before, we will know how much food to prepare so everyone will get a meal. We need you to call us before showing up or you may not get a meal. Our carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for under 60 years of age are $7.50. Please pass the word since not everyone receives the paper. We want to do everything that we can to make sure that you are getting a good meal through all of this. Please take advantage of getting a good hot meal for yourself.
Pick up time for carry outs are between and 11 and 11:30 a.m. on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. If you cannot make it by that time, let me know and we will hold your meal for a later pickup. When you pull into the parking lot, please pull up far enough so the other cars are not sitting out on the road. If you see that it is full please come in down by the mail box and drive around the building to get in line. We do not want anyone to get hit out on the corner. There is way too much truck traffic out there.
If you have any questions, please give me a call. I am here to help as much as possible. Call 402-374-2570, if I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can. I am still in the office for now.
Just take care of yourselves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Les and Maxine Ray gave in memory of Elvera Walker.