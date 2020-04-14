I am sure looking for the light at the end of the tunnel we’re in.
I missed telling everyone to have a Happy Easter last week; so I’m late, as usual, but I hope everyone had a good Easter!
Thanks to everyone that has been getting meals here. It is really helping us to keep the place going (and for us to know you are getting a good meal also).
It’s always good to see you. We miss everyone very much, but we want you to get through this healthy! I know I am repeating this: But it’s a reminder that what we’re doing at the center is for you. Please take advantage of our program.
Glad to see so many of you are taking care of yourselves; very proud of all of you. I know it’s boring but you’re staying healthy and that’s what’s important.
Forgot to tell everyone – if you are picking up a carry out, you may do so between 11 and 11:30 a.m., on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. If you can’t make it by that time, let me know and we’ll hold your meal for a later pickup.
When you pull into the parking lot please pull up far enough so other cars are not sitting out on the road. If you see that it’s full, please come in by the mail box and drive around the building to get in line. We don’t want anyone to get hit. Way too much truck traffic.
We’re still delivering Meals on Wheels lunches five days a week. No evening meals until we re-open.
We’ve been asking everyone to place a chair or tray by your door (inside or out, whichever works best for you) so that volunteers can place meals on it and not come into your home. This is for your safety as well as the volunteers. We want to keep everyone as healthy as we can.
We’re able to do carry out orders. If you call by 9 a.m., (even the day before would be great) we’ll know how much food to prepare so everyone gets a meal. We need you to call before showing up or you may not get a meal.
Carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for those under 60 years of age are $7.50.
If everyone will please pass the word since there are some people that don’t receive the paper. We want to do everything we can to ensure you’re getting good meals. Please benefit from getting a good hot meal.
Any questions, give me a call at 402-374-2570. I’m here to help as much as I can. If I don’t answer, leave a message and I’ll get back to you. I’m still in the office for now. Take care of yourselves and stay healthy.