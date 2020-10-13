Well excitement at our house yesterday. 2 fires, one 3/4th of a mile to the east and one ¼ mile to the west. The west one was to close for comfort. Corn field went up in flames and going towards our neighbors house. Thank goodness the fire trucks were already at the other fire when this one started or it could have been a lot worse. Everyone was ok, and miner damage to the combines. Thank you so much to all of the fireman and women who were there and to the local farmers who had their tractors and disc’s there to make a fire break. You all did a great job to get it stopped. Just wanted to let everyone know that we appredicate all that you do to keep us safe. Thank You so much. Just keep your eyes open, it’s still a long way from harvest being over with our dry conditions. Stay safe everyone! From a Farmers Daughter.
The Chatt Center is going to have a garage sale on Oct. 23 and 24. It will be in the back room and outside, with room for everyone to spread out.
We have some items donated already, but if anyone would like to donate to the sale we would appreciate it. Our fundraising this year has not been up to our usual events. Like everything else. Give me a call at 402-374-2570 and we will set a time for you to drop it off or I can come to pick it up if needed.
We are not accepting large furniture. Thank you in advance for your kindness and helping us out. So mark your calendar to come in and check it out.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week but it is all lunches. No evening meals until we open back up. We have been asking everyone to place a chair of tray by your door (inside or out, which ever will work best for you) so that the Volunteers are able to place your meal on it and not come into your home. This is for your safety as well as the Volunteers. We just want to keep everyone as healthy as we can.
We are also able to do carry out orders. If you would call us by 9 a.m. or (even the day before would be great) we will know how much food to prepare so that everyone will get a meal. We really need you to call us before showing up or you may not get a meal. Our carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for under 60 years of age are $7.50. If everyone will please pass the word since there are some people that do not receive the paper. We want to do everything that we can to make sure that you are getting a good meal thru all of this. Please take advantage of getting a good hot meal for yourself.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can. 402-374-2570 if I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.