Hope that everyone had a wonderful Fourth. Happy birthday to all of you that were born in the month of July. The growing number of Covid-19 cases will put a delay on our re-opening. So we will celebrate all of the months together and (whenever that is) it will be a big party. Hang in there and stay safe.
Still doing some painting here at the center. The exercise room is done and looks good. Working on the office and finishing the entry way. By the time you get back you may not remember what it looked like before, but trust me it does look nicer.
We also have an extra pool table that we are selling if anyone is interested give me a call - 402-374-2570. The top was just refinished and has been covered since then. Great time to have it since we have to stay at home more.
Monthly board meeting a Thursday, July 9, 8:30 a.m.,
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.