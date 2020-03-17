Hope everyone is doing well. The coronavirus is something on everyone’s mind. I spoke with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. They said we can stay with our schedule. If something changes, they will inform me and I will pass on any info to you.
The main thing is to wash your hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds. If you are unable to wash your hands, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. We are working hard to keep things wiped down.
Please be safe. A little common sense goes a long way. If you have questions call the health department at 402-529-2233.
If anyone is interested in serving on the Chatt Center Board, please call me. We have three board members whose terms are up in April.
Still trying to get people in here to play cards in the afternoons. It is a great place to come in and relax and have some fun. Plenty of room for a big bunch or a small group.
When your sitting at home and nothing to do, stop down and see us. Get some friends come and play pool, cards or just put puzzles together. We can keep you busy!
Check out the pictures on Facebook (Chatt Center Tekamah, Neb.). Just to let you know Linda Hansen is the one who does the Facebook pictures for us. Great job Linda.
Monday and Wed. we have Silver Sneakers class at 9:15 a.m.
Tues. and Fri. we have aerobics at 9 a.m., and Tai Chi at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to come and join us.
Wednesday’s are for Walk In’s, no reservations needed. We start serving at 11 a.m. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m.
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Gene Hansen 151, Pete Robertson 148, Ione Lipps 118
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, March 17: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi;11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m. cards.
Wednesday, March 18: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11:30-1 p.m., walk-in lunch; 12:30 p.m., cards.
Thursday, March 19: 8:30 a.m., board meeting and pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 5:15 p.m., Anniversary night supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, March 20: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, March 23: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 a.m., Pieceful Pals; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m.,pitch.