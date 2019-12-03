We had a very nice Thanksgiving dinner on Monday evening. Thank you to everyone who came in to join us. Door prize winners were Marjorie Kohler, Donna Gatzemeyer, Shirley Schock, Donna Mock and Betty Gammel.
It’s time to remind everyone on our winter weather policy. If we are going to be closed due to bad weather, I will leave a message saying we are closed on the phone. Please call ahead if you are not sure if we are open. The West Point radio station, KTIC 107.9 FM and 840 AM will announce our closure. I will also put up on our marque out front that we will be closed. Be safe out there and please call ahead.
Check out the pictures on Facebook Chatt Center Tekamah, Ne. Just to let you know Linda Hansen is the one who does the Facebook pics for us. Great job Linda.
Wednesday’s are for walk in’s, no reservations needed. We start serving at 11 a.m. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m..
Bingo every Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to play!
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Joe Schock 153, Morris Fleischman 143, Betty Gammel 116.
Monday: Donna Mock 161,Bonnie Fleischman 147, Eadie Gibbs 115.
Euchre
Tuesday: No scores.
Pinochle
Wednesday: No scores.
Congratulations to all the winners.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Dec. 3: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 12 p.m. lunch; 12:45 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Dec. 4: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11:30 a.m. - walk-in lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle. Mary Loftis, Part D.
Thursday, Dec. 5: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch. Mary Loftis, Part D.
Friday, Dec. 6: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, Dec. 9: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 a.m., Pierceful Pals; 5:15 p.m., supper; 7 p.m., pitch.