Chatt Center Weekly

  • 1 min to read

Hi everyone. Hope you are all doing well. Haven’t seen snow like that for a long time. I liked it, but I know a lot of you don’t.

Reminder: Kim has come up with an idea for Heart Healthy Month in February. Everyone that comes through can guess how many steps I’m taking on a broasted chicken day. So, when you come through to pick up a meal on chicken day you can guess the steps for that day and we will let you know who the big winner is. Step count for Jan. 27, was 1,942 - just to give you an idea. Broasted chicken days are: Feb. 1, 10 and 24. Whoever is the closest will get a prize.” “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner”. That will be the prize. You will receive a chicken dinner for getting the winning guess. A lot of you have commented on how much exercise I’m getting or that I am getting in a lot of steps in, so we are going to have some fun with it. Good Luck!!

Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can. 402-374-2570 if I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.

Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.

HA HA

I go to KFC to get the kids something to eat. They wanted the kids meal with a leg, so I said: “Kids meal with the leg;” and the lady says: “Which side?” Me: (complete silence as I heavily contemplate such an odd decision) “I guess the right side, I don’t know what the difference is.” After several moments of laughter she says: “No honey, which side would you like to go with the leg? Mashed Potatoes or wedged.” Jesus take the wheel it has been a long day!

Memorials

Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.

