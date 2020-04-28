I believe spring has finally sprung. It’s about time. Hope everyone is able to go out and enjoy this beautiful weather we are having. I know I am getting a lot of yard work done.
Okay, we are going to have a drive-through ice cream fund raiser! On May 1, (May Day) we will be celebrating by offering ice cream cones or sundaes from noon to 2 p.m. Prices are: Cones $1; small sundaes $2.50; and large sundaes $3.50. We will have chocolate fudge or strawberries for toppings. Everyone is welcome; you do not have to be a senior. Hope to see you May Day.
As you have probably figured out, we will not be having our May birthday party. We will not forget you and will do it at a later date. We have Elvis coming in June, so keep your fingers crossed things will work out.
Glad to see so many of you are taking care of yourselves; very proud of all of you. I know it’s boring but you’re staying healthy and that’s what’s important.
Forgot to tell everyone – if you are picking up a carry out, you may do so between and 11 and 11:30 a.m., on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. If you can’t make it by that time, let me know and we’ll hold your meal for a later pickup.
When you pull into the parking lot please pull up far enough so other cars are not sitting out on the road. If you see that it’s full, please come in by the mail box and drive around the building to get in line. We don’t want anyone to get hit. Way too much truck traffic.
We’re still delivering Meals on Wheels lunches five days a week. No evening meals until we re-open.
We’ve been asking everyone to place a chair or tray by your door (inside or out, whichever works best for you) so that volunteers can place meals on it and not come into your home. This is for your safety as well as the volunteers. We want to keep everyone as healthy as we can.
We’re able to do carry out orders. If you call by 9 a.m., (even the day before would be great) we’ll know how much food to prepare so everyone gets a meal. We need you to call before showing up or you may not get a meal.
Carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for those under 60 years of age are $7.50.
If everyone will please pass the word since there are some people that don’t receive the paper. We want to do everything we can to ensure you’re getting good meals. Please benefit from getting a good hot meal.