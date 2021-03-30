Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. So, how many of you are just itching to get outside and clean the yard up? I did a while back; started to pick up sticks and rake. I didn’t get too far, but it sure looks nice where I did. After a long winter it is so nice to get out and enjoy the fresh air, unless you live in an area by a hog confinement. East wind – not so good. I get out as often as I can. I’m sure a lot of you do also. The spring flowers are popping up and the grass is really getting green.
Hope it will stay nice so everyone can enjoy Easter with a lot of sunshine. Happy Easter to all of you, have a wonderful day!
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week but it’s all lunches. We need you to call before showing up or you may not get a meal. Our carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for under 60 years of age are $7.50.
Give me a call at 402-374-2570. I am here to help. Leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Just take care of yourselves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
HA HA
A school bus full of elementary students was riding home one day when a fire engine zoomed past. Sitting in the front seat of the truck was a Dalmatian dog. The children fell to discussing the dog’s duties in fighting fires. “They use them to keep crowds back.” Said one youngster. “No,” said another, “he’s just for good luck.” A third child brought the argument to a close as she said firmly, “The dog is used to find the fire hydrant.”
Memorials
A memorial was given in memory of Eadie Gibbs and Bob Ray from Richard and Carol Smiley.
Thank You for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful Memorials