Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving with all the trimmings!
Now it is time to get ready for Santa. We had a good time at our December birthday party. Wayne Miller did a nice job as our entertainment. A few even got up to dance and they looked good. Happy birthday to all our December birthdays.
Our Christmas dinner will be Monday, Dec. 23. We will have door prizes and a few games. Come join in the fun.
I know it is a busy month so please be safe and happy for the holidays.
Check out the pictures on Facebook Chatt Center Tekamah, Neb. Just to let you know Linda Hansen is the one who does the Facebook pics for us. Great job Linda.
Wednesday’s are for walk in’s, no reservations needed. We start serving at 11 a.m. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m..
Bingo every Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to play!
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: No scores.
Monday: Marjorie Kohler 155, Reta Meyer 150, Donna Mock and Joe Schock tied with 120.
Euchre
Tuesday: No scores.
Pinochle
Wednesday: No scores.
Congratulations to all the winners.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Linda Gradgenett’s friends and family remembered LaVaighn Lauby.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 12 p.m. lunch; 12:45 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Dec. 11: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11:30 a.m. - walk-in lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle.
Thursday, Dec. 12: 8:30 a.m., pool and board meeting; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Dec. 13: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, Dec. 16: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; ; 5:15 p.m., supper; 7 p.m., pitch.