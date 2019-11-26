This week was the calm before the storm. Holidays are here already. We hope that everyone can enjoy the holidays without any problems this year. The best thing to remember is that it is a time for the family to be together and enjoy themselves. It’s not the gifts that are important, it’s the time you can spend with your loved ones that you will always remember! Enjoy.
We will be closed on Nov. 28 and 29 to observe Thanksgiving Day and watch lots of football. Friday is a couch potato day.
Our December birthday party will be on Dec. 2 with Wayne Miller for our entertainment. Hope to see you here. We always have fun.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We hope you all have a great day with family and friends. I can’t wait for pumpkin pie and all the trimmings!
Ha Ha Time!
When Forest Gump died, he stood in front of St. Peter at the Pearly Gates. St. Peter said, “Welcome, Forest. We’ve heard a lot about you.” He continued, “Unfortunately, it’s getting pretty crowded up here and we find that we now have to give people an entrance examination before we let them in.”
“Okay,” said Forest. “I hope it’s not too hard. I’ve already been through a test. My momma used to say, ‘Life is like a final exam. It’s hard.’”
“Yes, Forest, I know. But this test is only three questions. Here they are.”
1) Which two days of the week begin with the letter ‘T’?”
2) How many seconds are in a year?
3) What is God’s first name?
“Well, sir,” said Forest, “The first one is easy. Which two days of the week begin with the letter ‘T’? Today and tomorrow.”
St. Peter looked surprised and said, “Well, that wasn’t the answer I was looking for, but you have a point. I give you credit for that answer.”
“The next question,” said Forest, “How many seconds are in a year? Twelve.”
“Twelve?”, said St. Peter, surprised and confused.
“Yes, sir. January 2nd, February 2nd, March 2...”
St. Peter interrupted him. “I see what you mean. I’ll have to give you credit for that one too.”
“And the last question,” said Forest, “What is God’s first name? It’s Andy.”
“Andy?”, said St. Peter, in shock. “How did you come up with ‘Andy’?”
“I learned it in church. We used to sing about it.” Forest broke into song, “Andy walks with me, Andy talks with me, Andy tells me I am his own.”
St. Peter opened the gate to heaven and said, “Run, Forest, Run!”
Check out the pictures on Facebook Chatt Center Tekamah, Neb. Linda Hansen is the one who does the Facebook pics for us. Great job Linda.
Wednesday’s are for Walk In’s, no reservations needed. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m.
Bingo is on Friday afternoons at 12:45 p.m.. Everyone is welcome to play!
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Bonnie Fleischman 151, Gene Hansen 144, Reta Meyer and Pete Robertson 126.
Monday: Bonnie Fleischman 160, Pete Robertson 158, Ione Lipps 127.
Euchre
Tuesday: No scores.
Pinochle
Wednesday: No scores.
Congratulations to all the winners.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Nov. 26: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 12 p.m. lunch; 12:45 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Nov. 27: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11:30 a.m. - walk-in lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle.
Thursday, Nov. 28: Closed for Thanksgiving.
Friday, Nov. 29: Closed for Thanksgiving.
Monday, Dec. 2: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 5:15 p.m., Birthday party supper; 6 p.m., entertainment by Wayne Miller; 7 p.m., pitch; Mary Loftis, Medicare D.