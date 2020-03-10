We’ve had such wonderful weather lately, hope it hangs around for a while. Anyone else guilty of getting out in the yard and trying to clean up the winter mess.
A while back I had two different people ask me if we needed a treadmill here at the center. We did not then but we sure could us one now. If you would still like to donate a treadmill to the center would you please call me at 402-374-2570.
We have three board members with terms are up in April. If anyone would like to throw their hat into the ring and run for a spot on the board please let me know and I will add you to the ballot.
We will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Monday, March 16. Corned beef and cabbage will be served for our evening meal. Please call in ahead of time so we will have plenty for everyone. Remember to wear green or you may get pinched!!
We had a great birthday party this month with Rick Powell as our entertainer. So many asked to have him back again, so you got your wish. He will be back in August. Hope to see you and bring a friend for a good time.
Still trying to get people in here to play cards in the afternoons. It is a great place to come in and relax and have some fun. Plenty of room for a big bunch or a small group.
When your sitting at home and nothing to do, stop down and see us. Get some friends come and play pool, cards or just put puzzles together. We can keep you busy!!
Check out the pictures on Facebook(Chatt Center Tekamah, Neb.). Just to let you know Linda Hansen is the one who does the Facebook pictures for us. Great job Linda.
Monday and Wed. we have Silver Sneakers class at 9:15 a.m.
Tues. and Fri. we have aerobics at 9 a.m., and Tai Chi at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to come and join us.
Wednesday’s are for Walk In’s, no reservations needed. We start serving at 11 a.m. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m.
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Gene Hansen 151, Pete Robertson 148, Ione Lipps 118
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, March 10: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi;11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m. cards.
Wednesday, March 11: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11 a.m., toe nail trim and BP checks; 11:30-1 p.m., walk-in lunch; 12:30 p.m., cards.
Thursday, March 12: 8:30 a.m., board meeting and pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, March 13: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, March 16: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 a.m., Pieceful Pals 5:15 p.m., St. Patrick’s day supper; 6 p.m.,pitch.