We hope everyone had a fun Halloween with all of the spooks!!! We want to thank everyone who has been bringing in the apples. They are so good. I made apple Crisp and it was wonderful. Sorry I didn’t share, maybe the next one. Don’t hold your breath!
On Nov. 7, we will be hosting Donna Gunn who is funded by Humanities Nebraska. The program is “Patriotic Panoramas.” She will have a slide show, will be playing piano and have sing-alongs. Please come and join us to show our appreciation for our Veterans. HN provides major funding for this program. They receive support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Nebraska State Legislature, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and private donations.
We will be hosting our Veteran’s Dinner Saturday evening, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. Donations to help offset the cost for the veteran’s meals are greatly appreciated. To make a donation or call for reservations, please call 402-374-2570 or you may also write to us at: Chatt Center, 1124 S 13th St., Tekamah, Neb. 68061. Thank you to everyone for supporting our Veterans and all they have done for our country. God Bless them and their families!! Please make your reservation by Nov. 5. Thank you for your support.
Ha Ha Time!
The neighbors thought it was odd, but 93-year-old Morton was dating again. One Monday, Morton woke up with a funny feeling that something important happened last night. It was during breakfast that Morton finally remembered what it was. He had proposed to his date, Greta. But what she answered he just couldn’t seem to remember. Morton picked up the phone and dialed. “Hi Greta,” said Morton. “I have a funny question for you, do you remember last night when I proposed?” “Oh my gosh” gushed Greta. “I’m so glad you called, I knew I said yes to somebody but I just couldn’t recall who it was.”
Check out the pictures on Facebook Chatt Center Tekamah, NE. Linda Hansen is the one who does the Facebook pics for us. Great job Linda.
Wednesday’s are for Walk In’s, no reservations needed. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 we have Hot Cinnamon Rolls and Coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an Anniversary Dinner, starting at 5:15.
Bingo is on Friday afternoons at 12:45. Everyone is welcome to play!
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: – Patty Hancock 152, Pete Robertson 143, Reta Meyer 124.
Monday: Morris Fleischman 165, Eadie Gibbs 152, Connie Buller 125.
Euchre
Tuesday: – Marjorie Kohler 41, Rod Freeman 38, Pete Robertson 35.
Pinochle
Wednesday: Eadie Gibbs 4940, Ione Lipps 4700, Elaine Snow 4410, Donna Mock 4170.
Congratulations to all the winners.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Nov. 5: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:30 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Nov. 6: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11:30 a.m. - walk-in lunch; 1 p.m. pinochle.
Thursday, Nov. 7: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 5:15 p.m., supper, 5:45 p.m., Patriot - Donna Gunn; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Nov. 8: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Saturday, Nov. 9: 6 p.m., Veteran’s dinner.
Monday, Nov. 11: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 a.m., Pieceful Pals; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.