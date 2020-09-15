We finally have rain; what a welcome sight.
We are still receiving produce from area gardeners and I want thank everyone for sharing with us so we can pass it on to others. It won’t be long before it is gone.
New window shades are up and looking good. I found more painting for Kim to do. I do believe she is getting a little tired of it. We are almost at the finish line. Sure looks nice.
We will be having another Drive Thru Ice Cream Fundraiser on Monday, Sept. 21. It will be from 1-3 p.m. We will be celebrating the last day of summer. What better way than with ice cream. We are adding a root beer float along with the sundaes. Hope to see you here. This will be the last one of the year, so don’t miss out.
We are going to have a Garage Sale Oct. 23-24. It will be in the back room and outside where there will be room for everyone to spread out. We have some items already, but if anyone would like to donate to the sale we would appreciate it. Give me a call at 402-374-2570 and we will set a time for you to drop it off or I can come to pick it up if needed. We will not accept large furniture. It is just too hard for us to sell. Thank you in advance for your kindness and helping us out. Take care and stay safe!
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help. If I do not answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Just take care of yourselves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.