Well, we knew it was coming and now it is here. The Chatt Center is closed until further notice, per the Public Health Department recommendation.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week, but it is all lunches. No evening meals until we open back up.
We ask everyone to place a chair or tray by their door (inside or out, which ever works best for you) so volunteers are able to place meals on it and not come into homes. This is for your safety as well as the volunteers. We want to keep everyone healthy.
We can also do carry-out orders. Calling by 9 a.m., will help us determine how much food to prepare. We really need you to call before showing up or you may not get a meal.
Our carry-outs are $5.50 per meal for those 60 years of age and over. Meals for those under 60 years of age are $7.50. Make sure to pass the word, since some people don’t receive the paper.
We want to do everything we can to make sure you get good meals through this situation. Any questions at all, please give me a call. I am here to help as much as I can. The number is 402-374-2570. If I don’t answer please leave a message, and I will get back to you as soon as I can. I am still in the office for now.
We did get to have our St. Patrick’s Dinner and play Pitch Monday evening but that is it for a while I’m afraid. Just take care of yourselves and stay healthy.
I am getting emails about more scams. They won’t stop trying to take advantage of people. Now, they are trying to sell fraudulent products to people that are intended to prevent or treat the “Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019.”
The FDA and FTC are issuing warnings about these scammers. Do not fall for them. Numbers you do not know – don’t answer; people trying to sell you something – hang up. Do not let them scare you into making decisions. They will take advantage of you.
I miss you all and hope this is over soon. We will see you again. Take care.
Check out the pictures on Facebook (Chatt Center Tekamah, Ne). Linda Hansen does the Facebook pics for us. Great job Linda.
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Morris Fleischman, 152, Ione Lipps, 139, Eadie Gibbs, 115.
Monday: Larry Wascher, 163, Elaine Snow, 143, Reta Meyer, 125.