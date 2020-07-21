The Chatt Center had an audit last week and it went well. They leave nothing unturned.
We have received a grant from the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation, Inc. in the amount of $35,000. This will help us to upgrade/update the lighting, AC/ Heating units that are having a lot of problems. I think Steve Cass is hoping I would lose his number. We will also be updating our window blinds.
All of these upgrades are going to help us in the long run to be more energy efficient and save money. We are grateful to the Nielsen Foundation for awarding this grant to us.
I do have a request for those of you that are receiving home delivered meals. The black plastic containers need to be returned to the center to be reused.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week but it is all lunches. No evening meals until we open back up.
We are also able to do carry out orders. If you would call us by 9 a.m. or (even the day before would be great). Our carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for under 60 years of age are $7.50. Pick up time for carry outs are between and 11 and 11:30 a.m. on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. If you cannot make it on time let me know and we will hold your meal for you for a later pickup.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can. 402-374-2570 if I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
A donation was made in remembrance of Ann Misziel by Ray and Gloria Shumake.