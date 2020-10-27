Summer, Fall and Winter all in one week. Good ole Nebraska weather. One good thing about the snow, it washed my car off pretty good! Hope everyone is doing well and staying safe. Here we go with round two of COVID. I know this is getting really old for everyone, but we have to stay closed. As long as we can still get the meals to you that is a plus. Would like to thank everyone for supporting us through this mess. You are the ones helping to keep us going around here, and we appreciate you all very much. We had another good Wednesday with 70 meals served. And yes even when the snow is knee-deep I will be here to bring your meals out to you. If that didn’t make you feel sorry for me I don’t know what will. Kidding! I’m always glad to see everyone, no matter what the weather is.
This year we are not able to have our usual Veteran’s dinner so we are doing the next best thing. On Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, we will be serving free meals to all our Veteran’s. You can receive a carry out or we can do a home delivery to you. We ask that you make a reservation by Nov. 6, to ensure that everyone will get a meal. When you call, please let me know that you are a Veteran. Call me at 402-374-2570. The meal for that day will be: Chicken fried steak, potato & gravy, carrots, roll, cherry crisp & ice cream or milk. If anyone would like to help cover the cost of these meals, your donations would be very much appreciated. We want all of you to know that we are still thinking of you in these strange times. A BIG Thank You to all of our Veteran’s and their families. Take care and stay safe!
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week but no evening meals until we re-open. Carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for under 60 years of age are $7.50. We want to do everything we can to make sure you are getting a good meal through all of this. Please take advantage of getting a good hot meal for yourself.
Pick up time for carry outs are between and 11 and 11:30 on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. Wednesday is always busy, so be prepared to sit in line for a little bit. I try to get the meals out as fast as I can. I thank you for your patience, I don’t move as fast as I used to! We will be serving until everyone gets their meal. If you cannot make it by that time let me know and we will hold your meal for you for a later pickup. When you pull into the parking lot please pull up far enough so the other cars are not sitting out on the road. If you see that it is full please come in down by the mail box and drive around the building to get in line. We do not want anyone to get hit out on the corner. Way to much truck traffic out there.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can. Call 402-374-2570. Please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.