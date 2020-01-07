Hope everyone has had a Happy & safe New Year. It sure was cold for our New Year’s dinner so we appreciate those of you that did brave the cold and come in.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department will be starting a new Tai Chi Class here at the Center. It will be on Tues. & Fri. at 10:30 a.m. for 12 weeks. Anyone that is interested can check out info on our Facebook page, or give us a call. Those that have taken the class really like it and say that it helped them a lot with balance and other things.
When your sitting at home and nothing to do stop down and see us. Get some friends come and play pool, cards or just put puzzles together. We can keep you busy!!
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Gene Hansen 158, Linda Hansen 149, Betty Gammel 142.
Monday: Reta Meyer 178, Linda Hansen 136, Gene Hansen 129.
Euchre
Tuesday: No scores.
Pinochle
Wednesday: No scores.
Congratulations to all the winners.
Memorials
Danna Pickell was remembered by Jan Barnard and Sue Langley.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 12 p.m. lunch; 12:45 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Jan. 8: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers;11:20-1 p.m., walk-in lunch; 12:30 p.m., pinochle.
Thursday, Jan. 9: 8:30 a.m., board meeting and pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Jan. 10: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, Jan. 13: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 a.m., Pieceful Pals; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.