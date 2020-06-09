I do believe that summer is here. Hope everyone is still doing well.
With the beef prices so high, we will not have our roast beef dinner on Wednesday June 17. I apologize, but the cost is just too much. We will substitute chicken fried steak that day. There are a few other items we have not been able to get like we usually do. We may have to do more substitutions here and there. We are doing the best we can. Hope that you will hang in there with us. Your patience is greatly appreciated. Hope the prices will be dropping soon so everyone will be able to enjoy just a good ole hamburger without breaking the bank.
We will be having another Drive-Thru Ice Cream Sundae Fundraiser on June 18. It is National Splurge Day, and what better way to splurge than on ice cream. Mark your calendar. Everyone is welcome. Young and a little older adults!
Just take care of yourselves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Henry Doncheski was remembered by Niles and Vickie Anderson (Henry’s Great Niece).