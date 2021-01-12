Chatt Center weekly

Hi everyone. I have to apologize to Linda and Harry Bisanz for not getting their birthdays put into the newsletter this month. I am late with this too but, if you see them around be sure to wish them a Happy birthday. Hope you had a good one, and to everyone else that has a birthday this month!
Not too much going on here except getting the meals out for everyone. Had another great month in December; we served 939 meals. Thank you to everyone who is supporting us by coming in for a meal. Just remember that if you do not get out in the winter time we will do a home delivery to you as long as you live in town. Please be careful when you are out and about walking in the snow and ice. I don’t even need snow or ice to go down. My arm is doing better so I am being careful not to have to go through that again. Not fun! Kim is still making fun of me. I’m not up to shooting hoops yet Coach, but I’m working on it. When people say that it takes longer to heal when you are older, I understand now and not liking it at all.
Just a reminder for everyone that if we are going to be closed due to weather, please call into the Center (402-374-2570) and listen for the message. It will say that we are closed. I put it on the billboard outside, it will be announced on West Point radio station KTIC 107.9 FM and 840 AM. If we are closed. I also put it on our Facebook page. Please call before coming to the center. I really don’t want anyone out in bad weather.
Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
HA HA Time
Points of Wisdom:
1. The location of your mailbox shows you how far away from your house you can be in a robe, before you start looking like a mental patient.
2. The pharmacist asked me my birth date again today. Pretty sure she is going to get me something.
3. Money can’t buy happiness, but it keeps the kids in touch!
4. The reason Mayberry was so peaceful and quiet is because nobody was married. Andy, Aunt Bee, Barney, Floyd, Howard, Goober, Gomer, Sam, Earnest T. Bass, Helen, Thelma Lou, Clara and Opie all single. The only married person was Otis and he stayed drunk
Memorials
A memorial was given in memory of Linda Butterfield by Reta Meyer.
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.