Don’t forget that we are having our Christmas dinner on Monday, Dec. 23. There will be door prizes a few word games and whatever fun we can come up with. Hope to see you here.
No news about the toe nail trims yet, still working on it.
We are seeing a few new faces around here which is great. Glad people are coming in to take advantage of the great services that the Chatt Center offers. If you have not been in to the Chatt Center please do. Stop by anytime and I will show you around so you can see what we have to offer. This winter would be a great time to come in to play pool, join exercise classes or on your own, play cards, we can startup playing Wii bowling again if anyone is interested. It is worth stopping in. Don’t forget to get out and see all of the nice Christmas lights. Jo Uhing has it all lit up as usual and it looks great. You’d never guess that she likes Christmas! Happy Holidays to everyone from the Chatt Center! Check out the pictures on Facebook Chatt Center Tekamah, Neb. Just to let you know Linda Hansen is the one who does the Facebook pics for us. Great job Linda.
Wednesdays are for walk ins, no reservations needed. We start serving at 11 a.m. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m..
Bingo every Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to play!
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Morris Fleischman 161, Betty Gammel 158, Pete Robertson 138.
Monday: Morris Fleischman 178, Gene Hansen 157, Donna Mock 138.
Euchre
Tuesday: No scores.
Pinochle
Wednesday: No scores.
Congratulations to all the winners.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
Orval Fleischman was remembered by Richard and Norma Goll.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 12 p.m. lunch; 12:45 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Dec. 18: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 11:30 a.m. - walk-in lunch; 12:30 p.m. pinochle.
Thursday, Dec. 19: 8:30 a.m., pool and board meeting; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Dec. 20: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, Dec. 23: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 Pieceful pals; 5:15 p.m., Christmas dinner; 6 p.m., pitch.