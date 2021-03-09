Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. What wonderful weather we are having. So good to see the sunshine. Get out and get some fresh air if you get the chance. Just don’t step in the mud.
Still no clue as to when we will be able to open. It was one year on March 17, on which we closed the doors. Crazy days are still here. Just have to keep safe and take care of yourselves.
No floods to report this week, Thank God! It has been quite around here and I probably should not have said that!
Don’t forget to get registered so they will call when it’s your turn to get the vaccine. I can help if you need it.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week but only lunches. We want to do everything that we can to make sure that you are getting a good meal thru all of this. Please take advantage of getting a good hot meal for yourself.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
HA HA
There’s this blonde out for a walk. She comes to a river and sees another blonde on the opposite bank, “Yoo-Hoo!” she shouts, “How can I get to the other side?” The second blonde looks up the river then down the river and shouts back, “You are on the other side!”
Memorials
A memorial was given in memory of Eugene TeSelle by Kenny and Kaye Kleen.
A memorial was given in memory of Eadie Gibbs by Bob and Iris Ray, Carole Anderson, Joan Odell, Kenny and Kaye Kleen, Bill and Sue Langley.