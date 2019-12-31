We had a wonderful Christmas party. Linda Rogers was so kind to come in and play Christmas music for us. Jo had made candies and cookies for everyone to enjoy and the meal was delicious. We also handed out some door prizes which I hope everyone enjoyed.
Thank you all so much for making this a wonderful Christmas. Hope that we will see more of you coming into enjoy a good meal and to see your friends in the New Year.
Starting the Tuesday, Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m., there will be a new Tai Chi Class on Tuesday and Friday’s. There will be more info about this class next week. Any questions please call 402-374-2570.
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Kaye Kleen and Vernita Bottger tied with 161, Eadie Gibbs 130.
Monday: Reta Meyer 168, Elaine Snow 157, Evelyn Long 129.
Euchre
Tuesday: No scores.
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Dec. 31: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 12 p.m. lunch; 12:45 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Jan. 1: Closed for Christmas.
Thursday, Jan. 2: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 5:15 p.m., supper; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Jan. 3: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, Jan. 6: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; ; 5:15 p.m., birthday party; 7 p.m., pitch.