This is a first, I don’t know what to say. I could crab about it being too hot but you all know that already.
I could tell you about the farm animals we have and them doing what they are not supposed to, but that would be boring.
I’m scraping the bottom of the barrel. I do want everyone to know that Jo Uhing made the cookies for your Monday birthday meal. She did this on her own so when you see her be sure to thank her. We are very lucky to have Jo and Kim. They do a great job and they are always willing to do extra if I ask very nice! Thanks ladies for all you do. I don’t know what I would do without you.
I do have a request for those of you that are receiving home delivered meals. The black plastic containers need to be returned to the center to be reused. We are down to next to nothing here. If you have some, please send them back with one of the delivery people. They help keep our costs down so we do not have to use the foam containers. Anyone who has these containers please remember to return them. Thank You. Have a good week and stay safe.
Memorials
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.
A donation was made as a Father’s day remembrance of Marvin Vrooman by Vicki and Paul Johnson.