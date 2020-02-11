To those of you who are not feeling well and unable to get out and about, we are thinking of you and hope that you are feeling better soon.
We had a good turnout for our February birthday party. We would like to thank the First Northeast Bank for sponsoring “The Gary Weldon Show.” It was good show and it was enjoyed by all.
Our January volunteer of the Month is Kelly Brainard. We would like to thank her for coming in to clean for us, and to Flo Stevenson for bringing her. You both are so good to do this for us and we appreciate you for it. It is so nice to have such wonderful people in our town. Thanks again Ladies.
Valentine’s Dinner on Thursday, February 14, 5:15 p.m. There will be door prizes and whatever else I can come up with. Hope to see you all here.
When your setting at home and nothing to do, stop down and see us. Get some friends come and play pool, cards or just put puzzles together. We can keep you busy!!
Check out the pictures on Facebook(Chatt Center Tekamah, Neb.). Just to let you know Linda Hansen is the one who does the Facebook pics for us. Great job Linda..
Monday and Wed. we have Silver Sneakers class at 9:15 a.m.
Tues. and Fri. we have Aerobics at 9 a.m., and Tai Chi at 10:30a.m. Everyone is welcome to come and join us.
Wednesday’s are for Walk In’s, no reservations needed. We start serving at 11 a.m. Come enjoy our delicious meals.
Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., we have hot cinnamon rolls and coffee. We would love to sit and chat with you. The 3rd Thursday of the month we have an anniversary dinner, starting at 5:15 p.m.
Weekly Card Game Results
Pitch
Thursday: Joe Schock 155, Bonnie Fleischman 150, Larry Wascher and Morris Fleischman tied with 115.
Monday: Yvonne Weeces 152, Reta Meyer, Shirley Schock, Bonnie Fleischman and Patty Hancock tied with 149, Evelyn Long, Donna Mock and Kenny Kleen tied 132. What a night!
Activities
Hope your day is great. Come down to the Chatt Center where old friends meet and new ones are made.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi;11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m. euchre.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers;11:30-1 p.m., walk-in lunch; 12:30 p.m., pinochle.
Thursday, Feb. 13: 8:30 a.m., board meeting and pool; 9:30 a.m., coffee/rolls; 5:15 p.m., Valentine’s supper w/door prizes; 6 p.m., pitch.
Friday, Feb. 14: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., aerobics, 10:30 a.m., Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo.
Monday, Feb. 17: 8:30 a.m., pool; 9:15 a.m., Silver Sneakers; 9:30 a.m., Pieceful Pals; 5:15 p.m., supper;
6 p.m.,pitch.