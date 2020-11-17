Hi everyone. What a storm. Just like everyone else I have tree branches down. So, guess what I’m doing this weekend? Very lucky not to have any on the house. Kim wasn’t so lucky. They have a big cleanup of limbs also. Jo had lines down but never lost power. I’m sure there are a lot of similar stories out there. We did loss our power around 1 a.m., Tuesday, and got it back Wednesday around 5 p.m. You don’t know how spoiled we are until you don’t have it. So nice to walk into a warm house with lights.
Our Veteran’s Lunch went very well. We served 34 veterans and a total of 103 meals for the day. This would not be possible without the extra help we had. Linda Hansen, Linda Schnell and Judy Magill helped get things ready and helped bag meals while I was doing carry outs. Randy and Kaye Rager helped with the extra home deliveries while Lisa Anderson and Cathy Farber were busy doing regular deliveries. Jo, Kim and Scot kept everything in the kitchen moving right along. Thank you to all of you, it all went great. Also a big Thank You to everyone who made donations to help pay for the veterans’ meals. We had a great response and the support that everyone has for our veterans is very heart-warming. You helped to make it a special day. We have a wonderful community that is very thoughtful. You make my job very rewarding.
We received a donation of a very nice Nebraska Husker reversible winter coat size XXL. We are going to have a raffle for this coat.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week but it is all lunches. No evening meals until we open back up.
Pick up time for carry out is between and 11 and 11:30 a.m., on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you.
Any questions at all please give me a call at 402-374-2570. Please leave a message. I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Memorials
Class of 1964 (I was asked to donate this to our Veterans fundraiser in Roddy’s name) in memory of Roddy Moore.
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.