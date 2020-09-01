Hi Everyone! Not much going on; just trying to stay cool like everyone else.
Thank you to everyone that is still bringing in produce from their gardens for us. I have been passing it out when people come in to pick up a meal. They are very pleased to get the fresh veggies. This helps us in two ways. The other is that if you sign a paper showing that you picked up the produce, Norfolk will also give us $4 per person. It all adds up and we are thankful for all that we get.
The new window shades should be coming on Wednesday Sept. 2; can’t wait.
We are going to try to have a garage sale in October. It will be in the back room and outside where there will be room for everyone to spread out. We have some items already, but if anyone would like to donate to the sale we would appreciate it. Our fundraising this year has not been up to our usual. Like everything else. Give me a call at 402-374-2570 and we will set a time for you to drop off or I can come to pick it up if needed. We will not accept large furniture. It is just too hard for us to sell and I can only move so much big stuff. Thank you in advance for your kindness and helping us out.
If there is anyone that has extra produce from the garden, we will take it down here.
Pick up time for carry outs are between and 11 and 11:30 a.m., on the south side of the building.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.