Glad to see that so many of you are staying in and taking care of yourselves; very proud of all of you. I know it’s boring, but you’re staying healthy and that’s what’s important.
I forgot to tell everyone that if you’re picking up a carry out, you may do so between 11-11:30 a.m., on the south side of the building. I’ll bring it out to you. If you can’t make it by that time, let me know. We’ll hold your meal for later.
When you pull into the parking lot, please pull up enough so other cars aren’t sitting out on the road. If you see that it’s full, please come in by the mailbox and drive around the building to get in line. We don’t want anyone to get hit out on the corner; way too much truck traffic out there.
We’re still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week but it’s all lunches. No evening meals until we open back up. We have been asking everyone to place a chair or tray by your door (inside or out, whichever works best for you) so that the volunteers are able to place your meal on it and not come into your home. This is for your safety as well as the volunteers. We just want to keep everyone as healthy as we can.
We are also able to do carry out orders. If you would call us by 9 a.m., (or the day before) we’ll know how much food to prepare so that everyone gets a meal. We really need you to call us before showing up or you may not get a meal.
Our carry outs are $5.50 per meal for those 60 years of age and over. Meals for those under 60 are $7.50. If everyone will please pass the word since there are some people that do not receive the paper. We want to do everything we can to make sure you are getting a good meal through all of this. Please take advantage of getting a good hot meal for yourself.
If you have any questions, please call me. I am here to help as much as I can. The number is 402-374-2570. Please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can. I am still in the office for now.
Take care of yourselves and stay healthy.