Hello everyone. Hope you are all doing well.
We finally got some rain. We will take what we can get but, more would be great. Kim finished painting the office so now we’re putting it back together again. It looks so nice. Not much else going on around here. Had a busy Wednesday; 76 meals today. Mary Dallmann and Yvonne Anderson were very busy ladies delivering meals. They had 22. Very hot and humid, but these ladies never complain. They just do what they need to do. Please thank all of the people who help to get these meals out to everyone. We couldn’t do it without them. Also got some much needed work done outside. The weeds just seem to get ahead of us. Thanks Scot.
If there is anyone that has extra produce from the garden, we will take it. I have been handing it out to people who come in for a meal. Anyone can call and see if we have any. It will not go to waste. We can use some in the kitchen, too. Thanks for thinking of us. For those of you that have Farmers Market Coupons, the Norfolk truck is in town on Wednesday. You can use them there. Enjoy