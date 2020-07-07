Church of Jesus Christ Decatur Restoration Branch
Sunday, July 5, 12 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome. Presiding, Dale Smith. Speaker, Andrew Sindt. Welcome and usher, Herk Ranney.
Craig-Alder Grove Parish
Rev. Gregg Gahan
Sunday, July 12, 10 a.m., worship at Craig Methodist. No Sunday school or youth group until fall.
If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Tekamah
Rex Rogers
Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. with social distancing guidelines in effect. A livestreams on Facebook also is available.
Evangelical Free Church
Oakland
821 E. Fulton Ave.
Pastor, Mike Sechler
(402) 685-6292
Handicap Accessible.
Sunday worship service 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.
If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.
Faith Family Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor John Hart
402-547-7294
To stay within the 10-person limit, Sunday services are offered at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., Bible study.
All other activities are suspended until further notice.
First Baptist Church
Oakland
Pastor Curt Hineline
402-380-4316
Sunday service 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.
First Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor Nathaniel King
Coronavirus got you down? Beat the isolation and join us for worship!
Remain in your car and join us in praying, singing, and the Word, completely safe and not in violation of “social distancing” rules.
JUST PULL UP & TUNE IN!
First Presbyterian Church
Tekamah
Owen Derrick, Pastor
402-870-1718
402-374-2228
Due to the statewide restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus, First Presbyterian Church of Tekamah will be worshipping online only.
The church building will not be used for any of our normal activities (Bible study, PW, LOGOS, Bridge Club, etc.) until further notice. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.
Herman Community Church
Herman
Doug Russell, Pastor
(402) 456-7514
Sunday, 10:45 a.m., Worship.
Tuesday: prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside Baptist Church
Rev. Beverly Melchor-Young, Pastor
All church activities are suspended until further notice.
Holy Family Catholic Church
Decatur
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Wednesday, July 8, 9 a.m., Mass.
Sunday, July 12, 8 a.m., Mass.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Tekamah
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Thursday, July 9, 8:30 a.m., Mass.
Friday, July 10, 8:30 a.m., Mass.
Saturday, July 11, 5 p.m., Mass.
Sunday, July 12, 10 a.m., Mass.
Tuesday, July 14, 8:30 a.m. Mass.
Salem Covenant
Evangelical Church
Pastor Al Monson,
402-685-6111
Sunday worship 9:30 a.m.
Services can be followed on Facebook.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Decatur
Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor
Church activity is suspended.
Services can be viewed on Facebook.
United Methodist Church
Tekamah
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com
At this time due to the current COVID-19 outbreak (per the CDC) we are not holding Sunday service. We are currently trying to develop a way to still have services remotely. A Web site is available at tekamahdecaturumcparish.org. Facebook is available at Tekamah & Decatur United Methodist Parish.
United Methodist Church
Decatur
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com.
