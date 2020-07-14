Church of Jesus Christ Decatur Restoration Branch

Sunday, July 19, 12 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome. Presiding, Dale Wolf. Speaker, Dale Smith. Welcome and usher, Andrew Sindt.

———––—

Craig-Alder Grove Parish

Rev. Gregg Gahan

Sunday, July 19, 10 a.m., worship at Craig Methodist. No Sunday school or youth group until fall.

If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.

———––—

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Tekamah

Rex Rogers

Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. with social distancing guidelines in effect. A livestreams on Facebook also is available.

———––—

Evangelical Free Church

Oakland

821 E. Fulton Ave.

Pastor, Mike Sechler

(402) 685-6292

Handicap Accessible.

Sunday worship service 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.

If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.

———––—

Faith Family Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor John Hart

402-547-7294

To stay within the 10-person limit, Sunday services are offered at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., Bible study.

All other activities are suspended until further notice.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Oakland

Pastor Curt Hineline

402-380-4316

Sunday service 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor Nathaniel King

Coronavirus got you down? Beat the isolation and join us for worship!

Remain in your car and join us in praying, singing, and the Word, completely safe and not in violation of “social distancing” rules.

JUST PULL UP & TUNE IN!

———––—

First Presbyterian Church

Tekamah

Owen Derrick, Pastor

402-870-1718

402-374-2228

firstpresby@abbnebraska.comt

www.tekamahpresbyterian.org

Due to the statewide restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus, First Presbyterian Church of Tekamah will be worshipping online only on both March 22 and March 29.

The church building will not be used for any of our normal activities (Bible study, PW, LOGOS, Bridge Club, etc.) until further notice. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.

———––—

Herman Community Church

Herman

Doug Russell, Pastor

(402) 456-7514

hccsecretary@gpcom.net

Sunday, 10:45 a.m., Worship.

Tuesday: prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.

———––—

Riverside Baptist Church

Rev. Beverly Melchor-Young, Pastor

All church activities are suspended until further notice.

———––—

Holy Family Catholic Church

Decatur

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Wednesday, July 15, 9 a.m., Mass.

Sunday, July 19, 8 a.m., Mass.

———––—

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Tekamah

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Thursday, July 16, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Friday, July 17, Private Mass.

Saturday, July 18, 5 p.m., Mass.

Sunday, July 19, 10 a.m., Mass.

Tuesday, July 21, 8:30 a.m. Mass.

———––—

Salem Covenant

Evangelical Church

Pastor Al Monson,

402-685-6111

Sunday worship 9:30 a.m.

Services can be followed on Facebook.

———––—

Trinity Lutheran Church

Decatur

Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor

Church activity is suspended.

Services can be viewed on Facebook.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Tekamah

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com

At this time due to the current COVID-19 outbreak (per the CDC) we are not holding Sunday service. We are currently trying to develop a way to still have services remotely. A Web site is available at tekamahdecaturumcparish.org. Facebook is available at Tekamah & Decatur United Methodist Parish.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Decatur

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com.

At this time due to the current COVID-19 outbreak (per the CDC) we are not holding Sunday service. We are currently trying to develop a way to still have services remotely. A Web site is available at tekamahdecaturumcparish.org. Facebook is available at Tekamah & Decatur United Methodist Parish.

———––—