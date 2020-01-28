Church of Jesus Christ

Decatur Restoration Branch

Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome. Presiding, Dale Smith. Sacrament service, prayer and testimony. Welcome and usher, Everett Nelson.

———––—

Craig-Alder Grove Parish

Rev. Gregg Gahan

Sunday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m., Sunday school; 10 a.m., worship a at Craig Presbyterian; 11 a.m., annual meeting.

If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact

Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.

———––—

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Tekamah

Office Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. • Tuesday and Thursday, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Quilters meet 1 p.m., 1st & 3rd Friday.

Sundays, 9:30 a.m.,worship service; 10:30 a.m. fellowship.

———––—

Evangelical Free Church

Oakland

821 E. Fulton Ave.

Pastor, Mike Sechler

(402) 685-6292

Handicap Accessible.

Sundays, 9 a.m., Sunday school; 10 a.m., worship service

Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Oakland food pantry.

1st and 3rd Wednesdays; 6:30 p.m., BLAST Club.

2nd Wednesday; 6 p.m., Super Supper.

———––—

Faith Family Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor John Hart

402-547-7294

Mondays, 7 a.m., Bible Study, at Master’s Hand.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays, 7:30 a.m., Bible study at the Church

Fridays 10 a.m., prophecy seminar, at Chatt Center, all welcome.

Sundays, 9:30 a.m., family Sunday school; 10:30 a.m., worship service; meal served following worship.

Second Sunday, 5:30 p.m., movie night with free pizza.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Oakland

Pastor Curt Hineline

402-380-4316

Handicap accessible

Sundays, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45 a.m., worship.

Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Bible study at Rob Mavis’.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor Nathaniel King

Tuesdays, 7 a.m., Prayer Breakfast.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Community Bible study.

Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.

———––—

First Presbyterian Church

Tekamah

Owen Derrick, Pastor

402-870-1718

402-374-2228

firstpresby@abbnebraska.comt

www.tekamahpresbyterian.org

Tuesday, 10 a.m., Bible study.

Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship, fellowship follows worship.

LOGOS Ministry, 5:30-7:p.m. Wednesdays, October through Easter

———––—

Herman Community Church

Herman

Doug Russell, Pastor

(402) 456-7514

hccsecretary@gpcom.net

Sunday, 10:15 a.m., Concert of Prayer; 10:45 a.m., Worship/Sunday School.

1st Saturday, 8 a.m., Men’s Ministry.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Prayer at church.

4th Sunday, Noon, Pot Luck Lunch.

———––—

Riverside Baptist Church

Rev. Beverly Melchor-Young, Pastor

Every first Sunday, the Lord’s Supper is celebrated. Every second Sunday, is cookie Sunday. Every first Thursday, 1:30 p.m., American Baptist Women meet.

Sundays, 9:30 a.m., worship service; 10:45 a.m., Bible study.

———––—

Holy Family Catholic Church

Decatur

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m., Mass.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m., Mass.

———––—

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Tekamah

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 5:15 p.m., Religious ed, PreK-6th grade, First Communion parents meeting immediatley following; 7 p.m., Jr/Sr high/ Confirmation parents meeting.

Thursday, Jan. 30, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Friday, Jan. 31, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 5 p.m. Mass. Blessing of Throats (St. Blaise)

Sunday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m., Mass, Blesing of Throats (St. Blaise); Fellowship.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m., Mass; Alter Society meeting.

———––—

Salem Covenant

Evangelical Church

Pastor Al Monson,

402-685-6111

Handicap accessible

Sundays, 9:30 a.m., worship; 10:45 a.m., fellowship; 11 a.m., Sunday school for all ages.

Wednesdays, 6:45 - 8 p.m., confirmation communion at Oakland Heights on the 1st Wednesday of each month.

Second Mondays, 3:45 - 5 p.m., Trailblazers (grades 3-6).

———––—

Trinity Lutheran Church

Decatur

Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor

Thursday afternoons Sunday school at 5:30 p.m.

First and third Thursdays of the month, Bible study at 7 p.m. (through the end of May).

Second Tuesday afternoon of the month, Ladies Aid at 2 p.m.

Sunday worship service will be 8:30 a.m..

First Sunday of the month—children’s sermon.

Second Sunday of the month—Holy Communion.

Third Sunday of the month—youth group meets at 2 p.m.

Bible study is held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m.

Second Tuesday of each month—Ladies Aid meets at 2 p.m.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Tekamah

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com

Sundays, 10 a.m., Church fellowship; 10:45 a.m., worship.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Decatur

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com.

Sundays, 9 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., worship; 9:45 a.m., church fellowship.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.