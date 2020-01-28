Church of Jesus Christ
Decatur Restoration Branch
Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome. Presiding, Dale Smith. Sacrament service, prayer and testimony. Welcome and usher, Everett Nelson.
———––—
Craig-Alder Grove Parish
Rev. Gregg Gahan
Sunday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m., Sunday school; 10 a.m., worship a at Craig Presbyterian; 11 a.m., annual meeting.
If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact
Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.
———––—
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Tekamah
Office Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. • Tuesday and Thursday, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Quilters meet 1 p.m., 1st & 3rd Friday.
Sundays, 9:30 a.m.,worship service; 10:30 a.m. fellowship.
———––—
Evangelical Free Church
Oakland
821 E. Fulton Ave.
Pastor, Mike Sechler
(402) 685-6292
Handicap Accessible.
Sundays, 9 a.m., Sunday school; 10 a.m., worship service
Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Oakland food pantry.
1st and 3rd Wednesdays; 6:30 p.m., BLAST Club.
2nd Wednesday; 6 p.m., Super Supper.
———––—
Faith Family Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor John Hart
402-547-7294
Mondays, 7 a.m., Bible Study, at Master’s Hand.
Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays, 7:30 a.m., Bible study at the Church
Fridays 10 a.m., prophecy seminar, at Chatt Center, all welcome.
Sundays, 9:30 a.m., family Sunday school; 10:30 a.m., worship service; meal served following worship.
Second Sunday, 5:30 p.m., movie night with free pizza.
———––—
First Baptist Church
Oakland
Pastor Curt Hineline
402-380-4316
Handicap accessible
Sundays, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45 a.m., worship.
Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Bible study at Rob Mavis’.
———––—
First Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor Nathaniel King
Tuesdays, 7 a.m., Prayer Breakfast.
Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Community Bible study.
Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.
———––—
First Presbyterian Church
Tekamah
Owen Derrick, Pastor
402-870-1718
402-374-2228
Tuesday, 10 a.m., Bible study.
Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship, fellowship follows worship.
LOGOS Ministry, 5:30-7:p.m. Wednesdays, October through Easter
———––—
Herman Community Church
Herman
Doug Russell, Pastor
(402) 456-7514
Sunday, 10:15 a.m., Concert of Prayer; 10:45 a.m., Worship/Sunday School.
1st Saturday, 8 a.m., Men’s Ministry.
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Prayer at church.
4th Sunday, Noon, Pot Luck Lunch.
———––—
Riverside Baptist Church
Rev. Beverly Melchor-Young, Pastor
Every first Sunday, the Lord’s Supper is celebrated. Every second Sunday, is cookie Sunday. Every first Thursday, 1:30 p.m., American Baptist Women meet.
Sundays, 9:30 a.m., worship service; 10:45 a.m., Bible study.
———––—
Holy Family Catholic Church
Decatur
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m., Mass.
Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m., Mass.
———––—
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Tekamah
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m., Mass.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 5:15 p.m., Religious ed, PreK-6th grade, First Communion parents meeting immediatley following; 7 p.m., Jr/Sr high/ Confirmation parents meeting.
Thursday, Jan. 30, 8:30 a.m., Mass.
Friday, Jan. 31, 8:30 a.m., Mass.
Saturday, Feb. 1, 5 p.m. Mass. Blessing of Throats (St. Blaise)
Sunday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m., Mass, Blesing of Throats (St. Blaise); Fellowship.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m., Mass; Alter Society meeting.
———––—
Salem Covenant
Evangelical Church
Pastor Al Monson,
402-685-6111
Handicap accessible
Sundays, 9:30 a.m., worship; 10:45 a.m., fellowship; 11 a.m., Sunday school for all ages.
Wednesdays, 6:45 - 8 p.m., confirmation communion at Oakland Heights on the 1st Wednesday of each month.
Second Mondays, 3:45 - 5 p.m., Trailblazers (grades 3-6).
———––—
Trinity Lutheran Church
Decatur
Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor
Thursday afternoons Sunday school at 5:30 p.m.
First and third Thursdays of the month, Bible study at 7 p.m. (through the end of May).
Second Tuesday afternoon of the month, Ladies Aid at 2 p.m.
Sunday worship service will be 8:30 a.m..
First Sunday of the month—children’s sermon.
Second Sunday of the month—Holy Communion.
Third Sunday of the month—youth group meets at 2 p.m.
Bible study is held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m.
Second Tuesday of each month—Ladies Aid meets at 2 p.m.
———––—
United Methodist Church
Tekamah
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com
Sundays, 10 a.m., Church fellowship; 10:45 a.m., worship.
———––—
United Methodist Church
Decatur
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com.
Sundays, 9 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., worship; 9:45 a.m., church fellowship.