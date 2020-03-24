Craig-Alder Grove Parish
Rev. Gregg Gahan
In order to comply with the CDC restricting contact to groups of 10 people or less, we must suspend Sunday worship services, Sunday school, youth group, and any further meetings while the national quarantine is in effect. Therefore, in lieu of Sunday church services, I will be sending weekly devotional and announcements, similar to monthly newsletters, but smaller, until the quarantine has been lifted.
Additionally, I encourage all of you to continue giving. There are two options: 1) mailing in your checks; 2) automatic giving via First Northeast Bank of Nebraska. The second option can be done either as a one-time or recurring transaction in the amount of your choosing. I highly encourage you to explore the second option if you’re an existing customer of First Northeast Bank of Nebraska. Contact me if this is your desire. Your respective church treasurers will be sending out communication regarding each church’s unique financial situation.
If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.
———––—
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Tekamah
Rex Rogers
I am sad to announce that to support the request of the State of Nebraska, the Nebraska Synod, and approved by the church council tonight, Emmanual Lutheran Church will be suspending services on Sunday mornings effective March 22, 2020. This is a very challenging time for all of us, and a time where we need to keep our faith, be in prayer, and know that God is present to walk with us through this situation. To try to provide some type of church service and congregational community, I am in the process of developing a simplified church service to live stream on Facebook this Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
———––—
Evangelical Free Church
Oakland
821 E. Fulton Ave.
Pastor, Mike Sechler
(402) 685-6292
Handicap Accessible.
Due to the Nebraska governor’s decree limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people, all public church activities will be canceled. We will be having online live streaming services through Facebook live on Sunday at 10 a.m. No youth group and no Lenten breakfast until further notice.
If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.
———––—
Faith Family Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor John Hart
402-547-7294
Coronavirus got you down? Beat the isolation and join us for worship!
Remain in your car and join us in praying, singing, and the Word, completely safe and not in violation of “social distancing” rules.
JUST PULL UP & TUNE IN!
———––—
First Presbyterian Church
Tekamah
Owen Derrick, Pastor
402-870-1718
402-374-2228
Due to the statewide restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus, First Presbyterian Church of Tekamah will be worshipping online only on both March 22 and March 29. This is a unique opportunity for us to enjoy worship in a different way. It won’t replace the way we normally worship, but in these times of challenge, we must ensure that everyone remains safe. We will review the situation at teh end of the month, aned hopefully begin normal operations again.
The church building will not be used for any of our normal activities (Bible study, PW, LOGOS, Bridge Club, etc.) until further notice. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.
———––—
Herman Community Church
Herman
Doug Russell, Pastor
(402) 456-7514
All church activity is cancelled until further notice.
———––—
Holy Family Catholic Church
Decatur
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
The Archbishop has suspended all public Masses and communal celebrations of the Sacraments or other liturgies indefinitely.
———––—
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Tekamah
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
The Archbishop has suspended all public Masses and communal celebrations of the Sacraments or other liturgies indefinitely.