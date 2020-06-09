Church Weekly

———––—
Church of Jesus Christ
Decatur Restoration Branch
Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome. Presiding, Dale Smith. Sacrament service, prayer and testimony. Welcome and usher, Dale Wolf..
Craig-Alder Grove Parish
Rev. Gregg Gahan
In order to comply with the CDC restricting contact to groups of 10 people or less, we must suspend Sunday worship services, Sunday school, youth group, and any further meetings while the national quarantine is in effect. Therefore, in lieu of Sunday church services, I will be sending weekly devotional and announcements, similar to monthly newsletters, but smaller, until the quarantine has been lifted.
If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Tekamah
Rex Rogers
Emmanual Lutheran Church is suspending services on Sunday mornings effective March 22, 2020. This is a very challenging time for all of us, and a time where we need to keep our faith, be in prayer, and know that God is present to walk with us through this situation. To try to provide some type of church service and congregational community, A simplified church service livestreams on Facebook at 9:30 a.m.
Evangelical Free Church
Oakland
821 E. Fulton Ave.
Pastor, Mike Sechler
(402) 685-6292
Handicap Accessible.
Due to the Nebraska governor’s decree limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people, all public church activities will be canceled. We will be having online live streaming services through Facebook live on Sunday at 10 a.m. No youth group and no Lenten breakfast until further notice.
If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.
Faith Family Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor John Hart
402-547-7294
To stay within the 10-person limit, Sunday services are offered at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., Bible study.
All other activities are suspended until further notice.
First Baptist Church
Oakland
Pastor Curt Hineline
402-380-4316
Church activity suspended until further notice.
First Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor Nathaniel King
Coronavirus got you down? Beat the isolation and join us for worship!
Remain in your car and join us in praying, singing, and the Word, completely safe and not in violation of “social distancing” rules.
JUST PULL UP & TUNE IN!
First Presbyterian Church
Tekamah
Owen Derrick, Pastor
402-870-1718
402-374-2228
Due to the statewide restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus, First Presbyterian Church of Tekamah will be worshipping online only on both March 22 and March 29.
The church building will not be used for any of our normal activities (Bible study, PW, LOGOS, Bridge Club, etc.) until further notice. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.
Herman Community Church
Herman
Doug Russell, Pastor
(402) 456-7514
Sunday, 10:45 a.m., Worship.
Riverside Baptist Church
Rev. Beverly Melchor-Young, Pastor
All church activities are suspended until further notice.
Holy Family Catholic Church
Decatur
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Sunday, June 14, 8 a.m., Mass.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Tekamah
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Saturday, June 13, 5 p.m., Mass.
Sunday, June 14, 10 a.m., Mass.
Salem Covenant
Evangelical Church
Pastor Al Monson,
402-685-6111
Church activity suspended until further notice.
Services can be followed on Facebook.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Decatur
Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor
Church activity is suspended.
Services can be viewed on Facebook.
United Methodist Church
Tekamah
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com
At this time due to the current COVID-19 outbreak (per the CDC) we are not holding Sunday service. We are currently trying to develop a way to still have services remotely. A Web site is available at tekamahdecaturumcparish.org. Facebook is available at Tekamah & Decatur United Methodist Parish.
United Methodist Church
Decatur
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com.
At this time due to the current COVID-19 outbreak (per the CDC) we are not holding Sunday service. We are currently trying to develop a way to still have services remotely. A Web site is available at tekamahdecaturumcparish.org. Facebook is available at Tekamah & Decatur United Methodist Parish.
