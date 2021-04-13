Easter a new beginning for Riverside pastor

In Christian theology, Easter is a time for new beginnings. Easter 2020 also was a time for a few good-byes for Riverside Baptist Church pastor Beverly Melchor-Young.
She retired April 4, stepping away after more than 16 years in pulpit of the small country church north of Tekamah.
Melchor-Young said she’s preached in several churches since being ordained in Kansas City in 1983, mostly around the Omaha area, but Riverside is the longest time she’d been at any one place.
She said God kept telling her to stay.
The attraction the parishioners have for their church also made it an easy choice, but she admitted it’s getting harder to make the 60-mile drive every Sunday from Council Bluffs where she and her husband live. During his battle with cancer recently, it was even harder.
Then came COVID-19. Like most churches, Riverside closed March 15, 2020, reopened at Father’s Day then closed again when area cases spiked in November. She said the church planned to reopen after the first of the year, but when February turned so cold they decided to wait until March. Through it all, the church missed 28 Sundays, an Easter and a Christmas.
“It’s nice to be back in God’s house, but it was a blessing in some ways,” she said. “It made our prayer life stronger.”
The pastor said she would send a Scripture verse to her congregation each week, then everyone would read it at the same time on Sunday morning, taking time to sing and pray.
“We were missing in action there for awhile, but not really,” she added. “In spirit and truth we were together no matter where we were.”
She said her last Easter would be memorable. She was scheduled to perform dedications for half a dozen children. She was excited by the prospect, even though she was somewhat concerned about social distancing. “We’re not the best at wearing masks.”
It is that sense of community, of belonging, that Melchor-Young says she’ll miss the most about Riverside.
Born in North Carolina nearly 70 years ago to a Lutheran father and a Southern Baptist mother, she knew she wanted to do church work from the time she was small. As a child, she was told she couldn’t be a pastor because she was a girl. So, in 1975, she started working with youth in Brooklyn.
So loved it so much, a couple of years later she decided to buck the traditional system and started going to seminary in Fort Jackson, near Columbia, S.C., home to a U.S. Army training station.
“The Lutherans wouldn’t let me enlist,” she said, so she transferred to Chicago. When the North Carolina synod dropped her endorsement, she went across the street, literally, to finish her studies at a Presbyterian seminary. After her graduation, the Methodist Church sent her to work in South Omaha, and she’s been in the area since, taking her first preaching job as a Baptist minister at Omaha’s Calvary Baptist in 1982.
But pastoring doesn’t always pay that well. Melchor-Young said she’s had “hundreds” of side jobs during her career. Among them, she’s worked as a seamstress for The Buckle chain of stores and taught English as a second language at Metro Community College.
But church work has always been paramount in her life. She’s served churches as an organist, for example, and as church secretary.
In late September of 2004, she got a call from the American Baptist Churches of Nebraska regional office in Omaha, wondering if she’d be interested in doing some preaching at a small rural church in Burt County.
A few days later, she got a call from Riverside’s moderator, Bill Method, asking if she’d be willing to fill in for a few Sundays.
She agreed and performed her first service soon after.
“Bill said it went pretty well and asked if I’d come back,” she said.
The weeks turned into months, turned into years.
“They had started giving me a contract every year until they decided I could stay,” she recalled with a laugh.
In recent years though, she’d noticed herself slowing down. For example, it had been five years since she made the steep climb up the hill behind the church for Easter sunrise services. After suffering a fall at home last November, she thought this year likely would be her last but the coronavirus closing helped finalize her decision to step away.
Church members said they’ll miss her warm, gentle, caring demeanor. Method said guest pastors have been lined up to serve while the church looks for a new pastor.
For her part, Melchor-Young said she’s praying for guidance and would investigate whatever opens up. She said she’s been teaching a friend Spanish and would consider doing some pulpit supply for a church closer to home.
“I might play the organ again,” she said. “There’s always church work.”