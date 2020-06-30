With COVID restrictions being eased, area churches have been re-opening for in-person services.
Pastor Doug Russell of the Herman Community Church said services are “going strong.” He invites everyone interested to attend and all are welcome, but he warns the sermons may seem long. Church services begin at 10:45 a.m., with the Tuesday Prayer group meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran is holding its in-person service at 9:30 a.m., but will also continue their Facebook Live service, as well.
Evangelical Free Church in Oakland is having services at 10 a.m., with seating rearranged for social distancing.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Holy Family Parish will have weekend Mass Sundays at 8 a.m., for Holy Family in Decatur and 10 a.m., for St. Patrick’s. They will also hold a Saturday Mass at 5 p.m., and 8:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Pastor Nathan King of the First Baptist Church in Tekamah said in-person services begin at 10:30 a.m. He said that they have marked off every other pew and are asking people to wear masks.
“Masks will be available at the door,” he said. “An abundance of hand sanitizer is also available.”
Pastor Curt Hineline at Oakland’s First Baptist reports their doors have been open for a while now. No restrictions other than typical social distancing. Service is at 10:45 Sunday.
Reverend Gregg Gahan states that Craig-Alder Grove Parish will reopen. For the month of July the congregation will meet at the Craig Methodist Church at 10 a.m. He said there will be no Sunday School or youth group until Fall.
Salem Covenant Evangelical Church in Oakland has reopened its doors for services, Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m.
The Tekamah United Methodist Church is listed for 10:45 a.m., services.
The First Presbyterian Church will be waiting a couple of weeks to re-open, said Pastor Owen. They are aiming for the second Sunday in July, he said.