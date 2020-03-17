clover connection

The Clover Stars 4-H Club decided to make their promotion for 4-H Week and the Snowless Sculpture into a learning opportunity. Each 4-H member designed a sign to promote 4-H week and then the group voted for their favorite. That sign was made into a yard sign. The second sign was made by select members of the club that chose to go on a field trip to the Plaindealer where Ashley Wimer showed them the production of the signs from beginning to end. They learned a little about how graphic design works from computer screen to the vinyl cutter and finally to the yard sign. Club members are: Will Jones, Rory Landsperger, Isabella Evasic, Coraline Davis, Emilia Evasic, Mady Davis, Mackenzie Evans, Alex Davis, Wyatt Evasic and Connor Davis.