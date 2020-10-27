NE-Brass-ka brass quintet

Members of the NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet are Ryan Beasley and Gary Fugman, trumpets, David Rush, French horn, Sharon Fugman, trombone and Jeff Mount, tuba.

Music is amazing! Add to the emotion of Christmas, Christ with us, the movement of sound through time, and you have a recipe for a wonderful Christmas season! The NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet announces its 2020 Christmas concert season. You are invited to this series of Christmas celebrations that will warm your hearts and excite your senses!

First, a “rescheduled” concert will be given Saturday, Oct. 31, 1 p.m. Come and hear NE-Brass-ka play patriotic tunes, the Beatles, a Sesame Street medley and other favorites at Master’s Hand Candle and Gift Shop highway 75 south of Tekamah. This “Spring Fling Harvest Party” is finally a celebration scheduled for before Easter and rescheduled to Halloween. Costumes are encouraged!

Then join in celebrating Christmas with NE-Brass-ka in concerts Sunday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., at the Lyons Library; Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m., at the Evangelical Free Church in Oakland; and Sunday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m., at the Bancroft Senior Center. At these creative Christmas concerts you will be treated to favorite musical pieces such as “ Ding Dong Merrily on High,” “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “I Saw Three Ships Come Sailing In,” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” The NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet believes that their 11th Christmas concert season will bring the Spirit of Christmas closer to you all!

The NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet is available to perform for your event. Contact any of the members or call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953.