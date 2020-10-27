Music is amazing! Add to the emotion of Christmas, Christ with us, the movement of sound through time, and you have a recipe for a wonderful Christmas season! The NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet announces its 2020 Christmas concert season. You are invited to this series of Christmas celebrations that will warm your hearts and excite your senses!
First, a “rescheduled” concert will be given Saturday, Oct. 31, 1 p.m. Come and hear NE-Brass-ka play patriotic tunes, the Beatles, a Sesame Street medley and other favorites at Master’s Hand Candle and Gift Shop highway 75 south of Tekamah. This “Spring Fling Harvest Party” is finally a celebration scheduled for before Easter and rescheduled to Halloween. Costumes are encouraged!
Then join in celebrating Christmas with NE-Brass-ka in concerts Sunday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., at the Lyons Library; Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m., at the Evangelical Free Church in Oakland; and Sunday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m., at the Bancroft Senior Center. At these creative Christmas concerts you will be treated to favorite musical pieces such as “ Ding Dong Merrily on High,” “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “I Saw Three Ships Come Sailing In,” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” The NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet believes that their 11th Christmas concert season will bring the Spirit of Christmas closer to you all!
The NE-Brass-ka Brass Quintet is available to perform for your event. Contact any of the members or call Pastor Gary Fugman at 402-349-1953.