I’m very sure I’ve never quoted William Shakespeare in a column before, but this famous line from Hamlet, spoken by Hamlet seems too perfect not to use for the Covid-19 county fair situation:
“To be, or not to be,
that is the question:
Whether ‘tis nobler
in the mind to suffer
The slings and arrows
of outrageous fortune,
Or to take arms against
a sea of troubles
And by opposing end them.
To die—to sleep”
Well, let’s hope that isn’t the end result of any decisions made about the county fair, but very strong feelings exist about this topic for many people.
To some, the county fair is all about the carnival and parade. To others, it’s the entertainment and seeing friends and neighbors. And to our 4-H and FFA members, it’s an opportunity to display what they have learned and accomplished through their projects and exhibits.
Decisions are still being thoughtfully made (or delayed awaiting updated information) by many important factions including Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension, Nebraska 4-H, Burt County Extension Board and the Burt County 4-H Council. Whatever the case, everyone will have to consider their own comfort level regarding how they wish to participate. I still can’t say whether there will be a Burt County Fair this year or not, but whatever the case, it will look and feel much different than previous fairs.
Maybe regarding this year’s county fair decision, Shakespeare’s quote should read:
“Should be, or not to be,
that is the question:”
Whether ‘tis nobler in
the mind to suffer
The loss of fair fun and memories due to outrageous fortune,
Or to be safe against
a sea of troubles
And by accepting change, end them. Not to die, but to sleep, peacefully.”
Stay tuned for updates!
Grow Your Riding Skills by Joining the Free Evaluate My Ride Forum!
By: Grace Kim, UNL Extension 4-H, Animal Science
Nebraska 4-H Evaluate My Ride will provide members with tips, suggestions, and ride evaluations from Equine Industry clinicians. New patterns or topics will be shared and cover a variety of disciplines related to equine riding. Participants may review materials at their own pace, try out any of the listed topics, and work on the feedback they are given. The free Evaluate My Ride is open to ALL AGES. Members will have the opportunity to submit videos of ranging difficulty and experience. New members can join at any time and catch up on the past weekly materials at their own pace.
To Sign up go to: https://4h.unl.edu/evaluate-my-ride and get started with the Introduction Topic and the first set of patterns!
4-H Online Insect Identification Contest
The Nebraska 4-H Online Insect Identification Contest provides an opportunity for participants to put their entomological knowledge to the test. The contest consists of insect identification and multiple-choice questions. Participants will gain knowledge about insects and entomology through this competition. This contest can serve as practice for the State Fair 4-H Insect Identification Contests.
The contest is open to all youth, as well as adults. Youth do not need to be enrolled 4-H members to participate. The contest will be available from Friday, June 5 through Friday, June 19, 2020.
https://4h.unl.edu/online-insect-id-contest
2020 Online Horticulture Judging Contest
Do you know what it takes to pick the best fruit and vegetables out at the grocery store? Or do you know what judges are looking for when they judge your plants at the county fair? Have you ever wondered, what plant is that!?! We are excited to offer the opportunity to learn these and other important horticulture skills through the Online Horticulture Contest. The contest will be available June 5-22, 2020 at: https://go.unl.edu/hortcontest.
The horticulture judging contest consists of three parts. The first is identification of plant material. Participants identify the plants by common name from a plant list. Specimens may be alive or preserved plant parts like stems, twigs, leaves, flowers, seeds, fruits, roots, bulbs, tubers, or plant products.
The second is a knowledge portion, usually in the form of a true/false or multiple choice quiz. Questions will test the contestant’s knowledge of cultural practices for horticultural crops, plant science, pesticides, horticultural careers and other topics related to the production, processing and consumption of horticultural crops.
The last portion is judging or placings. This is where four different plants, plates of vegetables, or containers flowers are ranked from best to worst based on a set of criteria. Classes are judged on the basis of condition, quality, uniformity, true-to-type, and size.
More information about the Nebraska State contest along with a list of study materials can be found in the Fairbook http://4h.unl.edu/fairbook/plant-science/horticulture-id. Here you can find the written study materials for the knowledge portion, follow links to plant pictures for help with identification, and read how judging of plant material is done. More details at: https://4h.unl.edu/online-horticulture-judging-contest