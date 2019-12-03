Getting the latest information on issues facing crop farmers AND an opportunity to renew your private pesticide applicator license will all take place at a series of meetings in December. This is the fourth year for Confronting Cropping Challenges and responses from previous year’s programs have been very positive. This year the program will be offered at five locations in the area.
Each program will begin with registration at 12:30 p.m. and the program from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The locations and dates for the 2019 Confronting Cropping Challenges will be:
• Neligh, American Legion - Monday, December 16
• Wayne, Fire Hall - Tuesday, December 17
• West Point, Nielsen Community Center - Wednesday, December 18
• Columbus, Club Room at Ag Park - Thursday, December 19
• Arlington, Rybin Building on the Fairgrounds - Friday, December 20
Topics that will be covered this year include:
• What can we learn from the thistle caterpillar feeding in 2019?
• How can we deal with frogeye leafspot in 2020?
• What are our options to deal with herbicide-resistant weeds in 2020?
• Alfalfa management
• Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Overview
Anyone that just wants the crops information can attend the first four sessions and leave. If you need to have your private applicator license renewed in 2020, you can stick around for the final session to be recertified. Please note, this is for renewal only, not initial certification, Even though this training is being offered in 2019, you will not lose a year of certification on your license.
The cost for the program is $10 if you are only attending the first four sessions. If you are being recertified, the cost is $50. The additional $40 is the same as you would pay to be recertified at a traditional private pesticide applicator training.
Preregistration is appreciated but not required by calling Nebraska Extension office in Burt County at 402.374.2929 or you can preregister online at the Crop Tech Cafe website at http://croptechcafe.org/ccc.
Another option to be certified or recetified as a private pesticide applicator is to attend one of the Crop Production Clinic meetings in January. The closest sessions will be in Norfolk at the Lifelong Learning Center on Monday, January 13, or near Mead at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (formerly ARDC) on Wednesday, January 15.
There will also be the traditional private pesticide applicator training sessions in January through March so you will have other opportunities to be certified or recertified, but the Confronting Cropping Challenge programs or the Crop Production Clinics will give you an opportunity to be recertified and get more crop production information than will be available at the traditional training sessions.
For more information on the Confronting Cropping Challenges programs or the Crop Production Clinics, contact your local Nebraska Extension office.