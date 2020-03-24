I’m sure we’re all sick of hearing about this new sickness. It’s a worldwide epidemic more properly called a pandemic, and a real curse to the routines we hold dear. Not to mention the expectations of what the future will look like.
I’m usually a very optimistic person and I’m sure many people have found upbeat ways on social media to handle whatever level of quarantine we find ourselves in. Without any attempt at duplicating them, here is the list I’ve been creating throughout the past week:
I was hoping to do a handwashing workshop in the schools, however I didn’t move quickly enough on that before they closed. However, I was working on a list of handwashing songs we could use to make getting thoroughly clean a little more fun. Here’s one I revamped from a much more negative one on Facebook.
Wash Your Hands Song
(To the tune of “If You’re Happy and You Know It”)
If you’re healthy and you know it – wash your hands! *splash splash*
If you want to just stay healthy – wash your hands! *splash splash*
If you don’t like the flu, then there’s just one thing to do,
Wash your hands, wash your hands, WASH YOUR HANDS! (very loudly!) *splash splash*
Other 20 second songs can be made from just about any song if you’re tired of “Happy Birthday” and “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”. How about “B-I-N-G-O” or “Jesus Loves Me” (don’t sing it too slow or it’s too long!) “5 Little Ducklings”, or try “The Bear Went Over the Mountain.”
Let’s get started on looking at the possibilities of having so much together time, whether it’s just the kids out of school for an extended period of time, or a real quarantine situation it can provide us with a great opportunity.
The 4-H Presentation, Speech and Public Service Announcement contests will have a new look this year. I’m checking out how we can do these contests via Zoom through an internet connection instead of pushing everything back into even busier spring and summer schedules. Besides, who knows what might be happening then?
If we do them via Zoom, the 4-H members won’t have to worry about speaking in front of an audience! They can speak to the computer camera from home. We might even have greater participation! (I can always dream can’t I?) Like I said, I’m checking it out and trying to see if this is the best choice for our Burt County 4-H members. It’s a different year and we need to be open to trying different things!
How about getting creative with your 4-H projects? (Hopefully the county fair won’t be affected, but who knows yet?) No matter what, any skill you learn through your 4-H projects will always be with you and you’ll draw on back on them throughout your lifetime.
So let’s get CREATIVE!
• Start a new hobby that can become a 4-H project…rocketry, photography, computer skills, cooking and on and on!
• Practice a skill you already have, like baking bread or make a meal for the family
• Sew a project – use scraps and make a placemat or table runner. If you don’t have a sewing machine, I’ve got two extra at the Extension Office if you want to borrow them!
• Clean the garage, closets, etc. There should be some GREAT garage sales this spring or summer if you’re selling or buying, and at least you’ll have room!
• Start planning your garden.
• Plant some seeds to transplant later.
• Work in the yard.
• Train your pet.
• Create a new game – or just learn an old one with your family.
• Write a letter to a friend or grandparent or send a thank you to someone in the service or in a nursing home.
• And last but not least – write a 60 second 4-H PSA, a speech or plan a 4-H presentation! They will all be via computer, so there is less fear involved! Then call the Extension Office at 402-374-2929 to sign up as soon as you can! If you need assistance – I’m ready and willing to help!
And if all else fails, think about all the gas and money you’re saving not having to drive to all the school and work activities.
Please do remember during this stressful time to take care of yourself physically and mentally. If you are avoiding social contacts like faith based services, or community activities, don’t forget to still contribute…they have bills to pay too.
Take the opportunities this challenge has forced upon us. Yes, it’s a curse, but there will be a brighter day, hopefully not too far down the road.