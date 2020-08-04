Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall said last week that her office remains busy receiving and processing applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The deadline to apply is Aug. 28.
The program was created earlier this year as part of the CARES Act and is designed to provide financial assistance for producers negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It applies to many Nebraska crops and livestock, Hall said.
Producers can download the CFAP application and other eligibility forms from farmers.gov/cfap. From the same Web page, producers can find a payment calculator to help them identify sales and inventory records needed to apply and calculate potential payments.
Producers self-certify their records when applying for CFAP and that documentation is not submitted with the application. However, producers may be asked for their documentation to support the certification of eligible commodities, so producers should retain the information used to complete their application, Hall added.
“Those who use the online calculator tool will be able to print a pre-filled CFAP application, sign it, and submit it to our office either electronically or mail or fax or hand delivery to our office drop box,” she said.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.