Decatur historical calendars for sale

The 2021 Decatur Museum historic calendar is here!

This year’s calendar features daily historic trivia from the 1921 Decatur Herald. In 1921 the nation was healing from the effects of WWI, airplanes were making their first transcontinental flights and radio became a popular medium of entertainment. Locally, Lake Quinnebaugh was developed as a popular recreation spot and people flocked to Bertha Hall for Saturday night dances.

Each month showcases pictures of families who have played a role in Decatur’s history. Calendars are available at the First Nebraska Bank, Village Clerk’s Office, Farrens Market, Decatur Museum and Sears Center; or contact Norma Farrens at 402-349-5180.

All proceeds from calendar sales will be used to continue the museum’s work to preserve the rich history of Decatur.

