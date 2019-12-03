The Decatur Museum and Decatur Community Club will be hosting Christmas events on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The Decatur Museum will host an open house from 3 – 5 p.m. The musical trio Troubadour will provide live music from 3:30-4:30 p.m. with featured musicians Duane Miller on fiddle; Corey Martin, penny whistle; and Jan Cline –Zimmerman on 12 string guitar.
Refreshments will be served and children will be invited to fill their own Christmas stocking. Visitors will be entertained with live music as they tour the current exhibit featuring vintage glassware and enjoy the Christmas decorations throughout the museum.
After the museum open house, you are encouraged to head to the Community Center for the Community Club’s annual Parade of Trees at 5 p.m. Santa will be arriving around 5:30 p.m. and free chili will be served in the basement.
Get in the holiday spirit and support your community by attending the museum’s open house and Community Club’s parade of trees!