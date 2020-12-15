Decatur tour of lights and Santa visit

Get in the Christmas spirit by decorating your business, organization site or home for Decatur’s Tour of Lights and visit from Santa on Sunday, Dec. 20, 5-7 p.m.
Everyone is asked to have their Christmas lights on display during this time, and the community is invited to tour the town and enjoy the decorations from the safety of your vehicles. To add to the magic of the evening, you are encouraged to ring bells as you drive around town.
Santa will make a visit to the City Hall at 5 p.m. A Santa Letter Box will be at the bottom of the steps where children can leave their letters and wave at Santa, who will be at the top of the stairs, and receive a treat. While leaving Santa letters, everyone is encouraged to maintain social distance from other family groups, and wear masks to avoid any chance of spreading illness.
Because of COVID restrictions the Decatur Community Club was looking for a new way to bring the holidays to town. They need your help to make this a successful and joyous occasion. So, get your lights and wreaths hung, your trees decorated and get ready for a special night at Decatur’s Tour of Lights.
Let’s bring people together (while staying apart) to create lasting memories!
