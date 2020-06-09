Only one way out
Here we are again, tearing each other apart.
The protests over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests all across the country, even here in Nebraska. Many of those protests soon devolved into rioting. People have been hurt, even killed; property has been destroyed, all for what?
The death of George Floyd is a national disgrace, but that doesn’t make all police officers bad, nor does it mean the entire criminal justice system is corrupt. There are a lot of moving parts to this whole mess. Swirling around inside the morass is this call for police reform. Some are going so far as to demand police departments be defunded, but putting the bad guys in charge is no answer.
Does the criminal justice system need an overhaul? Absolutely. Part of the reason for the disproportionate number of black people in prisons is the 1994 crime bill that put mandatory minimums in place for crimes that wouldn’t necessarily merit that kind of prison time. An architect of that bill was a certain Democrat former Senator who’s now running for President.
People demand their politicians to do something. But politicians don’t usually like to actually solve problems anymore. If you actually could fix what’s broken, then you wouldn’t have a stick to use against the other side in the next election cycle.
But this isn’t a problem that passing another law is going to solve. Political solutions haven’t solved racial issues since the Reconstruction.
A solution for the head can’t fix a problem of the heart and it’s true for both sides of the argument. That’s what all of this boils down to, our hearts are in the wrong place. Satan has crept into our civil discourse and convinced us that ransacking a neighborhood business is a suitable response to an injustice.
People aren’t born to hate, it has to be taught and sometimes the lessons aren’t taught on purpose. But it happens and we push ourselves farther and farther apart.
In Biblical times, herdsmen used pointed sticks known as goads to control their herds. When an ox was poked with a goad, sometimes its response was to kick back at it in resistance. Doing so, however, was often futile and usually painful.
In Acts 26, Jesus asked Saul on the Damascus Road why he was persecuting Him and reminded him that, just as an ox that kicks against the goad can hurt itself, Saul’s continued resistance to the gospel would only result in danger to himself.
The same is true for us today. Certain elements of society are mortified that the President would stand in front of a church holding a Bible, but they don’t say anything about the rioters who attempted to burn down that same historic church the night before.
So we get deceived into pointing our anger at the wrong targets. We kick back at the only thing that will bring us real relief—faith in the Lord and adherence to His teachings.
Here’s the easy one. Matthew 7:12 says “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
The Bible also commands us to be lawful.
Rioting is lawlessness. To be lawless is to consider oneself an exception to the law or to act as though there were no law. The lawless think rules don’t apply to them, that they make their own laws.
Most riots begin with an agitator, somebody with an agenda. Riots may appear to be spontaneous outbursts of unified outrage, but closer investigation usually reveals people behind the scenes pulling the strings and stirring up the crowd. Those who expect to benefit from the riot have plenty of tolls—inflammatory speech, exaggerated details, and the cooperation of a few colleagues to make the riot seem spontaneous.
It’s easy to get caught up in the fervor of the moment, to be deceived into thinking you’re doing something noble. But usually rioters are just being used. They have been manipulated into believing they are making a righteous point through the indiscriminate destruction and looting of the property of others.
Peer pressure is a powerful motivator, and when everyone around us is inflamed with fury, shouting opinions and slogans and demanding “change,” it is easy to be swept up in it.
That’s where we need an anchor. Mine is Christ. What’s yours?